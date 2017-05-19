Pakistan adopts international standards for performance evaluation

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Pakistan has become first country in
South Asia to start the performance measurement of the Department of
Auditor General of Pakistan as per international standards.
According to a press release issued here Friday, Pakistan had
adopted Performance Measurement Framework (PMF), developed by the
International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).
For first time since its establishment, the department in
collaboration with World Bank (WB) has started the process of self-
assessment of its performance.
During a workshop organized by the World Bank DAGP
participants did a self assessment against the checklist as a first
step in working with the Performance Measurement Framework.
The workshop outcomes included sharing challenges that SAI
Pakistan faces in meeting all the prerequisites and that the AGP
faces in developing strategies to move SAI towards effectively
complying with the ISSAI framework.
With the adoption of Performance Measurement Framework, the
SAI Pakistan will not only measure its own performance but will also
be able to participate in its own Peer Reviews and External Reviews
as well as peer reviews and external reviews of other SAIs.
Performance Measurement of SAI Pakistan will enable it to
apply the INTOSAI Framework on Communicating and Promoting the Value
and Benefits of Supreme Audit Institutions to enhance the
credibility of SAIs and improve the lives of citizens.
It will also increase public knowledge of the work and role of
SAIs and their added value through ongoing awareness-raising
activities.
The results of Performance Measurement exercise will be shared
with public and stakeholders in due course of time.