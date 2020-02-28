Pakistan actively participates in cultural evening 2020 in Paris

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Pakistan actively participated in organizing the Asia Pacific (ASPAC) cultural evening 2020 under the theme “Celebrating Diversity” at the UNESCO Headquarter Paris, on Thursday, a message received

here from Embassy of Pakistan on Friday said.

In his welcome address, Ambassador of Pakistan to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO and the incumbent chairman of ASPAC Group thanked the ASPAC member countries for actively participating and showcasing their cultural through their traditional food, folk dances and music.

He said that ASPAC, being the largest group of UNESCO in terms of landmass and population, was also the most diverse in terms of its physical and cultural landscapes.

He reiterated commitment of ASPAC member states to UNESCO’s mandate and reassured their collective and constructive role in celebrating cultural diversity and promoting global peace and stability for the well-being of future generations.

Deputy Director General of UNESCO, Xing Qu while highlighting the significance of ASPAC group said that the combine population of ASPAC group was 4.1 billion which made it the largest UNESCO group in terms of cultural and social diversity.

He hoped that ASPAC group would continue to play its role in celebrating cultural diversity and to pursue peace and harmony in the world.

Pakistan was elected as Chairman of the ASPAC group for the year 2020 in January this year.