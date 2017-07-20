Pakistan achieving economic progress under PM leadership: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and

Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that Pakistan was

achieving economic progress under the leadership and vision of

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), government after

coming into power in 2013, had completed many projects including

Lowari Tunnel for the welfare of the people, he said while talking

to a private news channel. The project of New Islamabad Airport

would also be completed soon, he added.

International companies are coming to Pakistan for

investment purpose, he said. He was of the view that political

stability was imperative for development and progress.

To a question about Joint Investigation Team report,

the minister said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had expressed

reservations over process of JIT. He said that PML-N had played

role in restoration of judiciary in the country.

To another question Ahsan Iqbal said that Opposition parties

including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf had

no vote bank while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz hold big support

and vote of the people due to welfare and development works.

He said that there had been corruption stories during the

regime of PPP. Replying to another question he said that Prime

Minister did not have any corruption cases.