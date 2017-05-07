Pakistan achieves significant success in IT: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani Sunday said Pakistan had achieved significant success in the field of Information Technology (IT).

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of All Pakistan Inter-University Competition titled “ASCII-17” organized by Department of Computer Science and Software Engineering of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) as chief guest.

Kirmani said the government was adhering to its agenda of IT-based education system in the country and several achievements had been made in that regard – either it was auction of 3G, 4G spectrum or establishment of digital technology centers.

He said, “Digital Pakistan Programme” would integrate the entire country.

Kirmani said students played an exemplary role during the Pakistan Movement and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah also loved students and had trust on them.

He urged students to play role in making Quaid’s Pakistan more secure, developed and prosperous.

The special assistant said the day was very near when Green Passport would have its importance in the world, adding loadshedding would completely end soon.

Asif Kirmani congratulated the University’s management, chairman department of computer, Dr Hasnain Naqvi and his team for successful arrangements of the event.

He lauded the ASCII-17 activity, saying the students were a ray of hope for Muslim world.

Kirmani also distributed prizes among the students, who got significant positions in the competition.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeeshan Naqvi, Member Legislative Assembly Azad Jammu and kashmir Pir Syed Ali Raza Bukhari, President Academic Staff Association IIUI Prof Abdul Jalil, faculty members and other relevant officials.