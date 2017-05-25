Pakistan achieves significant improvement in overall security landscape: E-Survey

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Pakistan has achieved progressive and

significant improvement in country’s overall security landscape in

recent years despite conflict and continuing instability in

Afghanistan.

An Economic Survey 2016-17 announced at a press conference by

Minister for Finance, Muhammad Ishaq Dar here on Thursday revealed

that this has been accomplished largely due to successful counter

terrorism efforts of the government under framework of comprehensive

National Action Plan (NAP), backed by an extensive and highly

effective counter terrorism operation Zarb-e-Azb by armed forces,

and actions by other security and law enforcement agencies and

intelligence-based operations across the country.

The survey showed that after successful completion of Zarb-e-

Azb, a country-wide operation Radd-ul-Fasaad has been launched for

eliminating any residual or latent threats.

It said due to war in Afghanistan, Pakistan has faced the most

serious consequences – from political to security, socio-economic

and environmental – over the decades.

From hosting millions of refugees to being a major victim of

terrorism, the cumulative impact has been enormous, with adverse

overall growth rate in all major sectors of economy, the survey

said.

As per survey normal economic and trading activities were

disrupted, resulting in higher costs of doing business including

cost of insurance and significant delays in meeting export orders

around globe.

As a result, Pakistani products gradually lost their

market share to their competitors.

Pakistan continues to be a target of terrorism, including

foreign-sponsored terrorism from its immediate neighbourhood, the

survey said and added a substantial portion of precious national

resources, both men and material, had to be diverted to address

security challenges and to repair damaged infrastructure during

last many years.

In addition to economic losses, cross border terrorism in

Pakistan has inflicted untold human suffering resulting from

indiscriminate and brutal terrorist attacks against civilian

population.

In this backdrop, success in counter-terrorism has played a

critical role in creating a conducive economic environment whose

results have now started appearing in terms of growth

across different segments of the economy.

As a result of these efforts, the total losses incurred due

to incidents of terrorism are declining. The direct and indirect

cost incurred has been gradually declining.

During 2015-16, it declined by 29.8 percent while during

July-March 2016-17, it declined by 40.2 percent which clearly

reflects effectiveness of the government’s efforts to eliminate

terrorism and extremism from the country.

In order to assess the impact of the incidents of terrorism

on economy of Pakistan during past several years, the estimates for

Fiscal Year 2016 have been updated and FY -2017 have been prepared.