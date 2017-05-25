Pakistan achieves significant improvement in overall security landscape: E-Survey

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Pakistan has achieved progressive and
significant improvement in country’s overall security landscape in
recent years despite conflict and continuing instability in
Afghanistan.
An Economic Survey 2016-17 announced at a press conference by
Minister for Finance, Muhammad Ishaq Dar here on Thursday revealed
that this has been accomplished largely due to successful counter
terrorism efforts of the government under framework of comprehensive
National Action Plan (NAP), backed by an extensive and highly
effective counter terrorism operation Zarb-e-Azb by armed forces,
and actions by other security and law enforcement agencies and
intelligence-based operations across the country.
The survey showed that after successful completion of Zarb-e-
Azb, a country-wide operation Radd-ul-Fasaad has been launched for
eliminating any residual or latent threats.
It said due to war in Afghanistan, Pakistan has faced the most
serious consequences – from political to security, socio-economic
and environmental – over the decades.
From hosting millions of refugees to being a major victim of
terrorism, the cumulative impact has been enormous, with adverse
overall growth rate in all major sectors of economy, the survey
said.
As per survey normal economic and trading activities were
disrupted, resulting in higher costs of doing business including
cost of insurance and significant delays in meeting export orders
around globe.
As a result, Pakistani products gradually lost their
market share to their competitors.
Pakistan continues to be a target of terrorism, including
foreign-sponsored terrorism from its immediate neighbourhood, the
survey said and added a substantial portion of precious national
resources, both men and material, had to be diverted to address
security challenges and to repair damaged infrastructure during
last many years.
In addition to economic losses, cross border terrorism in
Pakistan has inflicted untold human suffering resulting from
indiscriminate and brutal terrorist attacks against civilian
population.
In this backdrop, success in counter-terrorism has played a
critical role in creating a conducive economic environment whose
results have now started appearing in terms of growth
across different segments of the economy.
As a result of these efforts, the total losses incurred due
to incidents of terrorism are declining. The direct and indirect
cost incurred has been gradually declining.
During 2015-16, it declined by 29.8 percent while during
July-March 2016-17, it declined by 40.2 percent which clearly
reflects effectiveness of the government’s efforts to eliminate
terrorism and extremism from the country.
In order to assess the impact of the incidents of terrorism
on economy of Pakistan during past several years, the estimates for
Fiscal Year 2016 have been updated and FY -2017 have been prepared.