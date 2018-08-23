Pakistan is tolerant, balanced, liberal country: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry Thursday said Pakistan was a tolerant, balanced and liberal country but on the other side extremism was enhancing in India.

Talking to PTV, he said extremists were criticizing and making noise in India over the visit of Novjot Singh Sidhu to Pakistan.

As a Prime Minister Imran Khan had already said in his first address to the nation that Pakistan would take more steps for peace if India took one step for the purpose, he added.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran Indian journalist Kuldeep Nayar, who breathed his last in New Delhi.

The deceased was a shining star in the journalism of sub-continent and he used the power of pen for ending hate and promotion of peace in the region, the minister said.

Kuldeep Nayar and Khushwant Singh services as a pro-peace journalists and activists would be remembered for a long time, he maintained. .