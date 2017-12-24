Pakistan a sovereign state, not take notices from anyone: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Sunday said Pakistan is a sovereign country and it

will not ‘take notices’ from any foreign country.

He said, “Pakistan does not need to take heed of any ‘notice’ from a foreign nation. We

will never sacrifice on our basic rights as a sovereign country.”

Addressing three-day Speakers International Conference of six countries at a local

hotel, he said US President Trump in his recently announced South Asia policy, had blamed

Pakistan for the US failures in Afghanistan.

He said the United States was apparently trying to shift the blame for its defeat in

Afghanistan on to Pakistan, and “it consistently refuses to recognise the sacrifices of

the people of Pakistan in the war on terror.”

The conference – themed “The challenges of terrorism and inter-regional connectivity”

– is being held here with representatives from Russia, China, Iran, Afghanistan and

Turkey in attendance.

Rabbai said that it seemed the US has pursued a policy of “regime change and

bringing about instability in Muslim countries” particularly in the Middle East.

Describing Trump’s decision to shift the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

the “blunder of all blunders”, the Chairman Senate said Washington had failed to

understand that it is neither supported practically, nor by history in their decision

to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

He said the United Nations General Assembly had given a befitting reply to

Washington when 128 countries rejected the US move.

“What they [US] fail to recognize is that the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s

capital will give rise to a new Intifada as the people of Palestine move to achieve

their historic rights” he added.

He said a new coalition between US, Israel and India was in the making.”Although

Pakistan believes in dialogue and friendly relations with its neighbours, until and unless

India is willing to speak on equal terms, we will perhaps just be looking at the mirage

of peace in the region,” he added,

He said it was unfortunate that United Nations has failed to implement its

resolutions on Kashmir. “Time has come for Asia to make its own decisions, or

else the history will never forgive us” he added.

About the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) he said it had the potential

to transform the economic fortunes of the region, ushering in a new era of prosperity.

He said One Belt One Road (OBOR) project will not only benefit the Pakistan but

the whole region.