Pakistan a secure destination for foreign investors: PM

DAVOS, (Switzerland) Jan 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said Pakistan was the new attractive destination for foreign investors that offered security and attractive returns.

The Prime Minister expressed these views in a meeting with

Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Jose Vinals

here on the sidelines of the 47th World Economic Forum.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan had made a remarkable

recovery and all its economic indicators were positive.

The CEO Standard Chartered Bank said Pakistan was an important

partner of Standard Chartered Bank and said the Bank was working

with Chinese banks on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

He said his bank was also working on the improvement of the

Small and Medium Enterprises.

Jose said the profile of Pakistan had gone up significantly

and added the economic matrix was moving in the right direction.

He mentioned that there was lot of positivity in the country

and appreciated that the confidence of investors has gone up and

country’s image had improved with the successful completion of the

IMF program.

He said the SC bank was also happy with the progress made by

Pakistan in security and energy sectors.

He said Standard Chartered Bank was working in Pakistan for

past several decades and was improving its banking products and

going in for digitisation. He said the bank has also improved upon

its consumer banking sector.

The Prime Minister held a series of back to back meetings with

the heads of various other corporations and urged them to expand

their operations in the country.