Pakistan, a proud land of cultural heritage homing world’s great religions: Ambassador Asad Khan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Ambassador to the United States Dr Asad M Khan has said that Pakistan is proud of its cultural heritage that has flourished some great religions of the world.

Addressing at the annual Christmas celebration dinner hosted by ‘All Neighbours International’ at Adams Center, Virginia on Tuesday, the ambassador said all divine religions promote the message of peace, love, harmony and tolerance among human beings.

Ambassador Khan wished the gathering a ‘Merry Christmas’ at the event joined by Pakistani Americans of all faiths.

He mentioned that in view of interfaith harmony, Pakistan took the initiative of opening Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visit the shrine of their spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak, who spent last 18-20 years of his life at the place.

He said the step reflected commitment of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the present government to promote interfaith harmony.