Pakhtun Zalmi secured 6-wickets win in Floodlight Ramazan PPL T20 Cricket

PESHAWAR, June 10 (APP): Pakhtun Zalmi secured six wickets victory

against Peshawar Badshah in the ongoing Floodlight Ramazan Peshawar Premier League Twenty20 Cricket Tournament being played at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Peshawar Badshah skipper Imran won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 146 runs for the loss of all wickets after playing 18.2 overs.

Sageer Ahmad scored 42 runs off 24 balls with seven boundaries and one six, Imran Mangal scored 26 runs off 19 balls with four boundaries, Farooq Mohmand made elegant 25 runs off 19 balls with three sixes and none of the other batsmen could add much to the team total.

For Pakhtun Zalmi Masudiq Hussain claimed three wickets for just 12

runs, Waqar Wazir grabbed another three wickets for 23 runs.

In reply, Pakhtun Zalmi chased the target for the loss of four wickets

after playing 17.1 overs with Masudiq Hussain hammered a cracking 51 runs off 29 balls including seven boundaries and one six, Sajawal made 34 runs off 42 balls with four boundaries, Zubair scored 25 runs off 17 balls with two sixes and one boundary. Imran Mangal claimed three wickets. Thus Pakhtun Zalmi won the match by six wickets and moved to the next round. Nadeem Akhtar acted as official scorer.