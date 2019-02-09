Pak women team beat West Indies by 34 runs in second ODI

LAHORE, Feb 09 (APP):Pakistan women Cricket team made a strong comeback in the three-match ODI series against

Windies women with a 34-run win in the second ODI played at the ICC Academy, Dubai on Saturday. Opening bowler Diana Baig ensured that the good work by batters Sidra Amin and Nida Dar does not go waste.

Diana ripped through the West Indies top-order and returned figures of four for 34 in 10 overs as Pakistan bowlers delivered a commanding performance to ensure the defence of the 241-run target, said the information made available by the Pakistan Cricket Board here.