Pak women team aims to end WC journey on winning note

LAHORE,July 10 (APP): Winless Pakistan women cricket team

will be aiming to end its campaign in the ICC Women World Cup on

a victory note when its plays against West Indies Tuesday at

Grace Road,Leicester, England.

Pakistan is the latest challenge awaiting West Indies,though

both teams know reaching the semi-finals is no longer a possibility,

said the information made available to APP here on Monday.

Pakistan skipper Sana Mir said:”It’s extremely important for us

to finish this tournament on a strong note”.

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor: “We know how important

these games are. We definitely want to win them and go home on

a high.”

Sana believes that her side must be at its best to finish as

high in the standings as possible. Pakistan’s elimination was

confirmed on last Saturday, when it suffered a heavy loss to

New Zealand, at Taunton, its fifth defeat of the competition.

In patches,it has proven to be a match for any team,

though consistency remains the next step for the side as it looks

to build on its competition experience.

That’s something captain Sana Mir who played her 100th ODI on

last Saturday is hoping to achieve,starting at Grace Road tomorrow, Tuesday.

“It’s extremely important for us to finish this tournament on

a strong note,” said Sana. “We started off with a strong game,then

things started slipping off, so it’s extremely important to finish

well”,adding,”We have to be patient with the team.Not having Bismah Maroof around makes things tougher as a batter.”

West Indies captain Taylor said,”We’ve been fighting really

hard to win a game and we know there are two more to go.”

“We know how important these games are.We definitely want to

win them and go home on a high. Going into Tuesday’s game, we know

it’s not going to be easy because Pakistan haven’t won a game”, she asserted.

“We know Pakistan’s usual team. They are going to come with their

spinners because that’s what they mostly do to all the teams.We should counteract their bowlers”,she added.

Taylor said,”Pakistan has always been a fighting team when they

are playing against anyone,but I think everyone thinks West Indies

is a team they want to beat.They all come out hard against us.”

Squads: Pakistan: Sana Mir (captain),Asmavia Iqbal, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima,Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Kainat Imtiaz, Marina Iqbal, Bibi Nahida, Nain Abidi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Yousaf,

Sidra Nawaz and Waheeda Akhter

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Merissa Aguilleira, Reniece

Boyce, Shamilia Connell, Shanel Daley, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shakera Selman, Felicia Walters, Kycia Knight and Subrina Munroe.

Umpires: Sue Redfern and Langston Rusere, Match referee: Steve Bernard.