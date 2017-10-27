Pak women hockey team beat Brunei in Asia Hockey Cup

LAHORE, Oct 27 (APP):Ambreen Arshad scored a brace as Pakistan

easily defeated Brunei 4-0 in the Women’s Hockey Asian Challenge 2017,

in Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Bagawan, on Friday.

After the conclusion of the double league, Hong Kong China and

Pakistan have finished 1st and 2nd.

They will feature in the final, being played on Saturday (Nov 28),

said the information made available here by Pakistan Hockey Federation.

In their first meeting at this event, Pakistan had overcome the hosts with the same scoreline.

Pakistan led 1-0 at the half time. They upped the tempo in the second half and added three more goals.

Scorers:

Ambreen Arshad (2), Sehrish & Kalsoom Shahzadi (one each).