Pak women cricket team training camp from Sep 10

LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP):A training camp for Pakistan women cricket team will commence here from Sept 10 at National Cricket Academy to prepare the team for three upcoming assignments including T20
World Cup.
National women team will be playing three back-to-back tough
events with the tour of Bangladesh, where it will play four T20
and one One Day International match from Sept 28 to Oct 10. From
Bangladesh, it will fly to Malaysia to play two matches of the
ICC women championship against Australia, said a spokesman for
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) while talking to APP here on Monday.
“From Malaysia, the team will leave for West Indies to feature
in the most challenging assignment, the T20 World Cup being played
from Nov 9 to 24,” he said.
He said a strong combination will be picked to put up decent
show in all three events, which are tough and will be a test of
our team.
To a question, he said that Pak women team’s coach and batting consultant Andy Richards will be joining the team at the camp.
“His presence and guidance will be a big source to lift the
performance of players besides infusing new confidence in the team
to perform up to the expectations in these important competitions.”
He said the PCB is taking every measure to lift the fortune of
the women cricket team and to put it on the road to success.
“Hiring the services of a foreign coach is part of the PCB
endeavour to prepare a new-look team to give encouraging results
in the international events abroad,” he added.
He said that women players are full of talent and promise
and with proper training, they can perform wonders for the country.
“The progress graph of women cricket is at rise and with each
passing day, young girls are taking up cricket as a sport which
indicates a bright future of women cricket in the country,” he
added.