Pak women cricket team to face New Zealand in ICC World Cup

LAHORE, July 7 (APP): Pakistan women cricket team will play New

Zealand in the ICC Women World Cup on Saturday (tomorrow) at Taunton, England.

Pakistan, beaten by India and Australia, again faces an uphill

task while playing Kiwis. Pakistan team is still in search of the

first victory in the tournament, according to the information made

available to APP, here on Friday.

A big win over the West Indies pushed New Zealand back into the

top four after four games at the ICC Women’s World Cup, but Captain

Suzie Bates knows that every game is crucial ahead of Saturday’s

clash with Pakistan.

She said: “This whole tournament we’ve understood that every

game was going to be a big match, and having the rain-affected

match has made that even more important.

“Every game is almost a knock-out game so we have to bring our

A class game, and play as well as we can against any opposition.”

Although not mathematically eliminated, Pakistan’s chances of

progressing are slim, but captain Sana Mir feels the team has learnt

a lot so far, and needs to build on that experience.

She said: “We may not have had the best tournament so far but we

need to enjoy it; we only qualified for the tournament a few months

ago so just being here is an achievement in itself and I think we are

better than we have shown so far.

“What’s very important is that we are able to bat out the 50 overs

like we did against Australia. We need young girls who are playing in

the future to get an opportunity to face the best bowlers in the world.

This is a learning curve for the newcomers.

“I think we have started very well with the ball against all the

big teams so we’re not afraid of them [New Zealand].

“I think with the kind of attitude and consistency we’re showing

with our bowling, particularly early on, we can hurt New Zealand.”

Squads:

New Zealand: Suzie Bates (captain), Erin Bermingham, Sophie Devine, Maddie Green, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey

Martin, Thamsyn Newton, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest,

Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan: Sana Mir (captain), Asmavia Iqbal, Ayesha Zafar, Diana

Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Kainat Imtiaz, Marina Iqbal, Bibi Nahida, Nain Abidi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Yousaf, Sidra Nawaz

and Waheeda Akhter.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and S Saikat.

Match referee: Richie Richardson.