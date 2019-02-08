Pak women cricket team aims to bounce back against Windies in second ODI

LAHORE, Feb 08 (APP):Pakistan women cricket team is hoping to make a strong comeback in the second match of the One Day International series against the West Indies on Saturday after the 146-run loss in the series opener at the Dubai International Stadium.

The two teams, who are aiming to win the series and collect valuable ICC Women’s Championship points, in the ongoing fourth round, meet at the ICC Academy Dubai for the match on Saturday morning, said the information made available here on Friday by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).