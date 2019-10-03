Pak woman cricketer Nida excited at joining Sydney Thunder

LAHORE, Oct 03 (APP):Nida Dar has become the first Pakistan woman cricketer to feature in a foreign league after she was selected by Sydney Thunder as their overseas professional player in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League, which will be played from 18 October to 8 December.

Nida has played 71 ODIs and 96 T20Is since making her international debut in 2010 and will leave for Sydney on 5 October before rejoining the national team in Kuala Lumpur on 1 December for the ICC Women’s Championship fixture against England.

Sydney Thunder will be in action on the opening day of the tournament when they will take on Sydney Sixers in a derby match.

“I am delighted to get this opportunity, which, I hope will open doors for my other Pakistan team-mates,” Nida said here on Thursday.

“The Women’s Big Bash League is an extremely tough event and while I am keen to make a name for myself, I aim to learn as much cricket as possible, which, in turn, will help me improve as a cricketer”.