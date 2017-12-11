Pak veterans cricket team returns home from tour of Sri Lanka

LAHORE, Dec 11 (APP):Pakistan veterans cricket team returned home

on Monday from the successful tour of Sri Lanka making a clean sweep in

the four match series.

After winning the first three matches with ease and comfort ,the touring side continued its sparkling performance outclassing the home side by four wickets.

Pak veterans team led by chief executive , Pakistan veterans cricket association, Ashiq Hussain Qureshi put up brilliance with collective efforts to win the series during its nine day tour.

Batted first, Lankan side posted 221 runs in 33.5 overs with Fernando hammering a solid century 107 . Athola and Paul contributed 31 and 24 runs.

Man of the match Imtiaz Tarar captured four wickets for 28 runs in a

deadly spell. Zafar Ali took two wickets for 43 as Asim Jaa and Fawad

Ijaz Khan got one wicket for 34 and 46 runs.

In reply, Pakistan veterans knocked off the target for the loss

of four wickets in 31.5 overs.

Dastagior Butt remained unbeaten with 44 runs and Ghulam Ali (26)

and Aamir Ilyas Butt (13) led the side to success with responsible

batting.

Angelo three for 21 and Depaul three for 54 runs dominated from

Lankan bowling.

Ashiq Hussain Qureshi awarded man of the match award to Imtiaz

after the match.