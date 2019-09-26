Pak-US ties now based on truth, trust, not skepticism: PM

NEW YORK, Sep 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the renewed relationship between Pakistan and the United States was based on ‘truth and trust’ contrary to the past when the ties were clouded by skepticism and mistrust.

The prime minister, in an interview with an American television network MSNBC, said Pakistan and the US were now partners in peace and “that’s how the relationship should have been”.

Imran Khan, who is on a week long US visit mainly to address the United Nations General Assembly session on Friday, reiterated his stance for no-military solution to Afghanistan and also opposed any similar policy vis-à-vis Iran that could impact the whole world.