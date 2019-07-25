Pak-US relations ‘reset’ sans ‘doing more’ talk at PM-Trump recent meeting: FO

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):The Foreign Office on Thursday said relations between Pakistan and the United States had now been “reset” and there was no talk about ‘doing more’ during the recent meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Trump in Washington.

“Nothing happened such as the US asking Pakistan to ‘do more’. Instead, the talks focused on the interests of each side,” the Foreign Office Spokesman said at a weekly press briefing.

FO Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan wanted to move forward keeping in view its own interests. “They [the US] talked about their interests and we talked about ours. This is called the diplomatic space,” he said when asked if the US pressurized Pakistan for putting in more effort on issues of its concern.