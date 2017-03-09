Pak-US cooperation vital for eliminating terrorism: President

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said that Pak-US cooperation was important for eliminating terrorism and Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The President said this while talking to ambassador- designate of Pakistan to USA Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Congratulating the ambassador-designate on his new assignment, the President said that Pakistan greatly values its relations with America and hoped that his appointment would help further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The President asked ambassador-designate to project a positive image of Pakistan by utilizing his vast experience and also encourage American investors to invest in Pakistan by taking advantage of the country’s investor friendly policies.

He stated that rapid changes were occurring in the world at the moment and there was a need to make decisions in the national interest by objectively analyzing the events adding that in this regard the responsibility of diplomatic missions was of great significance.

The President said that Pakistan had always promoted peace and stability in the region and it was fully cognizant of its responsibilities.

He added that Pakistan had been a victim of terrorism in which thousands of its people had lost their lives.

The President said that indiscriminate action against terrorists was continuing across the country under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

He underlined that Pakistan was determined to root out terrorism from its soil adding that terrorists and their facilitators would not be spared.

The President said that regular exchange of parliamentary delegations between Pakistan and US and people- to-people contacts were essential.

He said that the US was an important partner of Pakistan in all areas, especially economy, energy, trade, health, defence and counter-terrorism

adding that Pakistan was keen to further expand cooperation with America in all fields.

He also called for enhancing cooperation in the fields of education and culture between the two countries. On the occasion, the ambassador-designate said that he would take all necessary measures for the welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the USA.

The President wished the ambassador-designate success in discharge of his new responsibilities.