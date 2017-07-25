Pak-US Business Council demands restoration of US military aid to Pakistan

LAHORE, July 25 (APP): Pak-US Business Council on Tuesday
demanded immediate restoration of withheld 300 million dollars
US military aid to Pakistan and enhancing Pak-US mutual
engagements.
On his return from Bhutan, Founder Chairman Pak-US
Business Council and Chairman United Business Group Iftikhar
Ali Malik while talking to media said Pakistan had paid a
heavy price in war against terror and proposed cut in 300
million dollar in Coalition Support Fund (CSF) to Pakistan
by Trump administration was not justifiable. He said Pakistan
had done its best despite constraints and shall continue its
efforts for peace and stability in the region.
Chairman Young Entrepreneurs SAARC Chamber Shaharyar Ali
Malik and former Vice President FPCCI Hameed Akhter Chhada
were also present on the occasion at Lahore Airport.
Malik said a day earlier, US Commander in
Afghanistan Gen John Nicholson met Chief of the Army Staff
Qamar Javed Bajwa and highly appreciated the role of Pakistan
towards fight against the menace of terror and admitted that
US cannot win war in Afghanistan soil without the active
support of Pakistan which speaks of our sincere hectic
efforts. He said the World had largely acknowledged the
Pakistan colossal sacrifices.
Shedding lights on enhancing mutual trade relations, he
said the Trump administration should give Pakistan a direct
access to American markets and bilateral trade relationship
could restore prosperity and peace inside Pakistan. He said
Pakistan was emerging as a fast developing and modern republic
in South Asia. He urged Pakistani-American businessmen to
avail immense business potential in Pakistan.
Commenting on Pak-US bilateral relations, Iftikhar Ali
Malik underscored that Pakistan had enjoyed longstanding
partnership with the US over last 70 years. No doubt, there
were ups and downs in the relationship between the two
countries but history bears testimony to the fact that both
the countries benefitted whenever they cooperated with each
other, he added.
He said there was a strong bond of cooperation between
the two countries in different fields such as education,
defence, counter terrorism, health etc. which provides a
strong foundation to further deepen the relations between
the two countries.