Pak US Business Council demands direct market access to US markets

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Founder Chairman Pak-US Business Council Iftikhar Ali Malik Tuesday said that Pakistan now demands immediate direct access of its products to US markets and not aid as it has suffered colossal financial loss for playing frontline role in the war on terror and US must support Pakistan to achieve its economic prosperity and self-reliance.

He said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tour to Pakistan would help reduce tension besides agreeing on promoting durable peace in the region and fostering trade between US and Pakistan, a press release said here.

He said joint efforts are needed to further cement the existing economic ties between Pakistan and US private sector.

He said Pakistan and US are enjoying amicable relationship and coalition partners against war on terror.

Iftikhar Ali Malik who is also Chairman United Business Group (UBG) demanded the U.S should provide direct access to Pakistani products in its markets, at zero duty.

He said that the US president Donald Trump should announce packages of incentives for the quick revival of the Pakistani economy as the country has also suffered losses a lot economically in the war against terror.

He said Pakistan was emerging as a fast developing and modern republic in South Asia.

He urged Pakistani-American businessmen to avail immense business potential in Pakistan as well.

“Pakistan and the United States have been close allies in the fight against terrorism, which is a common threat to all nations of the world adding he said as a matter of policy, Pakistan does not allow use of its territory against any country. Instead of relying on the false narrative of safe havens, the US needs to work sincerely with Pakistan to stamp out the menace of terrorism,” he added.

He said Pakistan desires peace and stability in Afghanistan as peace in Kabul is good for the entire region but the veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik stressed that after 16 years of conflict, it is clear that lasting peace in Afghanistan can only be achieved through a comprehensive political process.

“Pakistan stands ready to work with Afghanistan and the United States to that end,” he said.

Iftikhar emphasised that Pakistan has always preferred to resolve all issues peacefully.

He said that both India and Afghanistan have given their point of views.

The UBG chief said all political parties should set aside their political differences for the sake of the country and sit down to evolve a joint strategy to tackle US-India diplomatic pressure.

He said the United States also has no choice but to use Pakistani roads to resupply its troops in landlocked Afghanistan.

He suggested the United States and Pakistan should expand cooperation on the 2013 Joint Action Plan on Trade and Investment as the United States remains Pakistan’s largest bilateral export market and a significant source of foreign direct investment.

He said the United States is Pakistan’s largest bilateral trading partner.

He said it would be in the interest of both the countries to enhance their trade volume which had been hovering around $5 billion for the last five years.

“We must recognise that there are no military solutions to these long wars, and policy clarity, regional cooperation and strategic consensus is critical to preserving key rights gains made in many parts of Afghanistan.Pakistan is invested more than any country in stability and peace in Afghanistan, especially given our long border and history of traffic and refugee hosting, so a more constructive path is better advised for all those committed to the same goals,” he concluded.