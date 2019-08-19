Pak universities team competes at robotics championship in China

BEIJING, Aug 19 (APP):About 33 teams from universities of China, Pakistan, Germany, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Cote d’Ivoire competed at the first International Competition for Autonomous Running Intelligent Robots held here at the Beijing Science Center.

The representatives from universities in 20 different countries and regions also took part in the event hosted by the Beijing Association for Science and Technology and organized by the Beijing Institute of Electronics and the Institute of Microelectronics of Tsinghua University.

The robotics team consisting of four students from Tsinghua University and one from the University of Lincoln won the first prize. The team was also awarded $10,000 for their performance at the competition.