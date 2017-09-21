Pak-Ukraine ties poised to make further advances: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Ukrainian Ambassador in Pakistan
Volodymyr Lakomov has said that” my strong belief is that the
relations between Ukraine and Pakistan are poised to make further
advances in the coming years”.
Speaking at the celebration of 26th anniversary of Independence of Ukraine, he said that as Ukrainian Ambassador in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, “I am very pleased to admit that Pakistan is among our good friends”, said a press release here on Thursday.
Since Ukraine and Pakistan established Diplomatic Relations a
quarter of a century ago the bilateral dialogue between them have
always been brotherly and sincere, based upon good friendship and
respect and mutually beneficial cooperation, Volodymyr Lakomov said.
The ambassador said “We highly appreciate an outstanding
cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Ukraine in
the military and technical and industrial fields that will proceed
in future. Both countries have become major targets of aggression
and terrorism and acquired extremely valuable experience in this
field”.
Ukrainians today have been completely formed in a single
Ukrainian political Nation, therefore, now we are stronger than
ever, Ukraine not only survived, but really made a great step
forward. Truly said the well-known philosopher: “What does not kill
you makes you stronger”.
Despite the ongoing Russian aggression, Ukraine has not only
proved its ability to implement reforms over the three years, but
demonstrated amazing results.
Our economy is growing, efficient and comprehensive anti-
corruption mechanisms were introduced, investment and business
climate has been improved, banking system was cleaned and the state
finance indicators have proved that the country is on a sound and
stable way of development, he said.
All these are confirmed by the leading credit agencies which
have upgraded Ukraine’s ratings Russian annexation of the Ukrainian Crimean peninsula and its support of armed terrorist units in the Eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, has demonstrated a blunt violation by Russia of core principles of International Law.
Ukraine is fully committed to the process of peaceful settlement
of the Donbas crisis and sees no alternative instrument for the
achievement of peace than the Minsk agreements. The President of
Ukraine`s plan to introduce the UN peacekeepers is a real step to
reintegration of the occupied territories and establishing strong
and durable peace.
He said that “We thanked the US, EU countries, Canada, and other
members of world community, our strategic partner in Asia, the North
Atlantic Treaty Organization, for the consistent support of Ukraine
on the international arena.
The Independence of our country was a dream and the aim for many
generations of patriots. For their Freedom and Independence the best
Sons and Daughters of Ukraine paid with their blood and lives. Today
they are defending our country from “cruel and treacherous enemy”.
The ambassador also thanked Minister for Defense Production Rana
Tanveer Hussain for honoring us with your distinguished presence and
for all your efforts in supporting cooperation between Ukraine and
Pakistan in the high technology field.
