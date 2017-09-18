Pak, UK agreed to work together to boost tax reforms

ISLAMABAD, Sept 18 (APP): Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK)

Monday agreed to work together and share information and experiences

to boost tax reforms and promote economic development in Pakistan.

A UK delegation led by Minister of State for Trade and

Investment Rt Hon Greg Hands visited Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

and held a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on

Revenue Senator Haroon Akhtar Khan.

Both the sides discussed a range of issues related to ongoing

bilateral cooperation between the tax authorities of both countries.

Chairman FBR Tariq Mahmood Pasha and Member (IR) Policy and

FBR’s Official Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Iqbal were also present.

Tom Drew, British High Commissioner to Pakistan and Joanna

Reid, Head of DFID Pakistan, were among other British officials who

assisted the visiting UK minister in the talks.