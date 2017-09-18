Pak, UK agreed to work together to boost tax reforms

ISLAMABAD, Sept 18 (APP): Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK)
Monday agreed to work together and share information and experiences
to boost tax reforms and promote economic development in Pakistan.
A UK delegation led by Minister of State for Trade and
Investment Rt Hon Greg Hands visited Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)
and held a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on
Revenue Senator Haroon Akhtar Khan.
Both the sides discussed a range of issues related to ongoing
bilateral cooperation between the tax authorities of both countries.
Chairman FBR Tariq Mahmood Pasha and Member (IR) Policy and
FBR’s Official Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Iqbal were also present.
Tom Drew, British High Commissioner to Pakistan and Joanna
Reid, Head of DFID Pakistan, were among other British officials who
assisted the visiting UK minister in the talks.
