ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)
would be sending under-18 team to participate in junior domestic
championship in Australia.
Talking to APP, the PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmad Sr., who led
Pakistan team to 1994 Men’s Hockey World Cup victory, said national
under-18 team would be flying to Australia on Thursday (April 13) to
participate in their championship.
“This is the first time ever our team will be participating in
an Australian domestic championship,” he said.
He said this tour would help players learn the expertise of
the game.
“Coaching would also be provided to our players in
Australia,” he said.
Shahbaz, nicknamed the Maradona of Hockey, said under-18
players would be staying in Australia for five long months. “This
tour will polish our players and would improve their playing
skills.”
He said this tour would prove fruitful in improving players’
physical fitness, basic skills and would help develop team chemistry
and co-ordination among players,” he said.
The PHF is working hard on the grass-roots level as Pakistan failed to
qualify for 2016 Rio Olympics and 2014 Hockey World Cup.
Pak U18 team to participate in Australian C’ship
ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)