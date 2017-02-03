Pak Turkish relations turning into sustained economic cooperation:CM

LAHORE, Feb 3 (APP): Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that Pakistan Turkish relations

were turning into sustainable economic cooperation during PML N led government.

The CM expressed these remarks during a meeting with

Delegation of Turkish investors who called on him.

The delegation expressed their keen interest for investing

in different sectors of Punjab specifically drinking water,

waste water treatment and housing sectors.

Talking to the delegation, the CM praised that Turkey

had made progress by leaps and bounds in the administration of

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan was enjoying good relations of brotherhood and unconditional support in different sectors.

Shehbaz Sharif said that government was providing

appropriate environment for investment and many Turkish

companies were already investing in different areas of the country

which was a welcoming step.

Punjab government was trying to improve organizational

structure of WASA in big cities which was in dire need of

revamp which will bring noteworthy enhancement in the working

of WASA, he said and added structure and capacity building of WASA

would substantially improve its efficiency.

He said short, medium and long term planning was

needed to move forward this project in operative basis.

The Turkish delegation at this occasion commended

Shehbaz Sharif and said that Punjab had made unprecedented

progress under his leadership who has worked efficiently for

the welfare of its people and as a result of it Lahore today

was a beautiful and prosperous city just like Istanbul.