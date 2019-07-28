Pak-Turkish navies hold bilateral exercise

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Pakistan Navy’s Special Service Group (SSG Navy) and Turkish Navy’s Special Forces, ‘Su Alti Taarruz’ (SAT) concluded a bilateral ‘EXERCISE AYYILDIZ-2019’ in Karachi.

It was the 12th exercise in AYYILDIZ series, which continued for 12 days. This series of bilateral exercise has been regularly conducted between Pakistan and Turkey on annual basis, a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations (Navy) said.