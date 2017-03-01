Pak-Turkish military relations need to be furthered: COAS

RAWALPINDI Mar 01 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday emphasized the need to further

enhance the existing military to military cooperation between

brotherly armed forces of Pakistan and Turkey.

Enhanced Pakistan-Turkey cooperation would have positive impact

on regional security, the COAS said at a meeting with Turkish Chief

of General Staff (CGS) General Hulusi Akar, who called on him here

at the General Headquarters.

Matters related to regional security were discussed, an Inter

Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release stated.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in the

fight against terrorism and appreciated launching of Operation Raddul

Fassad for elimination of terrorism from the country.

Earlier on arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to the visiting General who laid a wreath at Yadgar-e- Shahuada to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army.