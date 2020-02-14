Pak-Turkey signs SEF for bilateral understanding on FTA: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Pakistan and Turkey have formally signed the Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) for promotion of trade and economic relations for further dialogue on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two brotherly countries, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Abdul RAzak DAwood announced here.

Addressing the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum, he said that this work would be completed by March and in April both the countries would further negotiate on bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between both sides.

He said that under the framework the governments of both the countries would strengthen their relations in trade and investment, Information Technology, defense and several other sectors.

He said that both the countries had worked out the framework during the meeting of Advisor to PM on Commerce and Turkish Commerce Advisor in January 16 and 17 in Davos.

He said that on Thursday, the framework has been signed and would be working on way forward now to explore strengths’ and potential of both the countries.

Razak Dawood said invited Turkish Business to come forward and work for increasing bilateral trade economic relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

The Turkish companies also can come for investment in different sector including Information Technology and Infrastructure for strengthening the bilateral ties.

He also called for Turkish business community cooperation on Halal food for its processing and exports from Pakistan in near future.

The adviser also thanked the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Turkish Businessman’s and investors for their efforts to strengthening the business and economic ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

He urged the business community of both side to work for enhancing the bilateral trade and investment from both sides.

While on the occasion, addressing to the forum, Minister of Trade Republic of Turkey Ms .Ruhsar Pekcan said that “We need enhance the trade between Pakistan and Turkey up to $ 1 billion for close economic ties.

She said that both sides are negotiating on Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) for further dialogue on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Turkey.

She said that both sides are agreed to further enhance the cooperation on areas of mutual interest in future.