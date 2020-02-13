Pak-Turkey business to business networking session held

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):The Ministry of Commerce organized, Pakistan-Turkey Business to Business, Networking session during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here.

The objective of this initiative was to bring the businessmen from Turkey and Pakistan under one roof to explore ways to enhance trade and investment, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here on Thursday.

The Turkish Business delegation comprised leading business representatives from sectors including engineering, energy, tourism, construction, defence, automotive, chemicals and information technology (I.T).

More than 200 prominent businessmen from Pakistani counterpart sectors, leading trade bodies like Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and industry (FPCCI) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( ICCI) and Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and government organisations including PBIT, TDCP, PTDC from Pakistan side and TUMSAID, DIEK, Pakistan Turkey Friendship Association from Turkish side were present on the occasion.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized business to business meetings of the Turkish Business delegation with their Pakistani business counterparts.

The event was formally inaugurated by the Secretary Commerce, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera followed by addresses from President FPCCI and Chairman of Pakistan Turkey Business Council.

Secretary Commerce welcomed the delegates and spoke about the strong relations of Pakistan and Turkey.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce visited the networking event and emphasized the importance of cooperation in enhancing trade and investment.

He also met different Turkish delegates, chambers and associations and discussed the possible ways to increase bilateral trade and investment.

All the speakers expressed great enthusiasm regarding the enhancement of trade and economic relations between the two nations and the visit of the delegation was generally remarked upon as a milestone for the opening of best possible avenues of cooperation in trade and investment ties between Pakistan and Turkey.