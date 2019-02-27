Pak to become fastest green country: Advisor

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), USA in its latest images and reports have revealed Pakistan to be the fastest becoming green country around the world.

The Adviser said NASA’s reports had been endorsed by World Wildlife Fund (WWF), World Economic Forum (WEF) and Bonn Convention.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Finnish ambassador Harri Kamarainen and under Secretary Annie Sappi Lahinen.

The meeting discussed various issues regarding bilateral relations and mutual cooperation on environment preservation projects, said a press release issued here.