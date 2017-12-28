Pak-Thailand presents complete offer list of FTA by Dec, 30

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Pakistan and Thailand would present their complete final list of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on

December 30 for increasing trade liberalization between both countries.

A Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Thailand will be signed by mid of February 2018

to reach the final agreement, a top official of Ministry of Commerce told APP here Thursday.

The 10th round on FTA negotiation will start between Pakistan and Thailand by last week of

January ,2018 he said.

Both sides had exchanged the final offer lists of items for free trade, including automobile and

textile sectors in order to remove the reservations of both sectors, Pakistan wants concession on

100 products on textiles, agro-products, plastic and Pharmaceuticals as same Thailand granted

to other FTA partners in these products, he said.

He said that Pakistan had relative advantages over Thailand in some 684 commodities including

cotton yarn and woven textiles, ready made garments, leather products, surgical instruments and

sports goods.

Talking on second phase of Pak-China FTA, he said China had agreed to provide market access

to 70 items, shared by Pakistan besides providing concession on all items included in the offer

list.

He added that coming round of negotiation with China under 2nd phase of FTA would be held

in first week of January, 2018 in Islamabad.

This acceptance came during the negotiations held under 2nd phase of Pak-China Free Trade

Agreement (FTA) in China.

“We want the concession on 70 export items and low tariff line on products for further trade

liberalization in 2nd phase of FTA between Pakistan and China,” he said.

He said that Pakistan was desirous to have duty relaxation on 70 products before launching

the phase-II as same China has given to Association of South East Asian Nation (ASEAN) countries.