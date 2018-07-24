Pak team wins spirit award at Formula Student, UK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Pakistan’s team ‘Auj’ won Race Tech Spirit of Student Award at the 2018 Formula Student, UK (FSUK) event held at Silverstone Race track, Towcester.

Team Auj which is an all girls team from NUST Islamabad raised the nation flag high at the 2018 Formula Student, UK held from July 10 to 15 at Silverstone Race track.

Talking to APP, marketing head, team Auj, Warda Jamal said more then 3000 students from around 129 teams of 30 countries took part in the event.

Team Auj consists of 10 girls Azka Athar, Wardah Jamal, LaibaRodyna, Cybil Braganza, Fatima Sohail, Harim Akhtar, Aatrah Rauf, Zoiba Noor, Alaima Zahra and Sabah Zaman from Industrial Designing, Business Administration and Electrical Engineering Nust.

She said team Auj was honored by a standing ovation from the audience when it went to receive the award. “The judges claimed that it was the first time in FSUK history when any team received a standing ovation from the audience,” she said.

She said Formula Student UK organized by Institute of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) challenges students to design, fabricate and manufacture a single seat racing car.

“It encourages more students to take up engineering as a profession and teams are tested on their Static as well as Dynamic capabilities. In Static event, they are judged based on their Business Presentation and Cost and Design Presentation. In Dynamic event, teams are scrutinized on performance factors such as fuel economy, acceleration, sprint, skidpad, noise etc,” she said.

She said we are grateful to government of Pakistan and all others who supported us in our journey towards FSUK 2018.

“Formula student UK was our first formal exposure to a motorsports competition. It was an excellent platform to interact with International teams and learn from them,” she said.