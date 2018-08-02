Pak team to participate in Asian Jr Squash C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):Pakistan team will participate in Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship to be held in India from September 26 to 29.

Talking to APP, a Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) official said the categories to be contested in the championship include Under-13, U15, U17, and U19. “PSF will send players to compete in all categories,” he said.

He said the training camp in preparation for the event is underway here and a total of 12 players will be sent for the championship.