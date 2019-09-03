Pak team to make appearance in 2019 Int’l Visually Impaired Archery C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP):A three-member Pakistani team would make a maiden appearance in the 2019 International Visually Impaired Archery Championship scheduled to be held in Andorra from September 25 to 30.

According to Pakistan Blind Archery Federation Secretary Tanveer Ahmed, the players have been going through intensive training at Sports Complex, Rawalpindi.

“A 15-day training camp and competition was also organized for the preparation of International Visually Impaired Archery 2019,” he said.