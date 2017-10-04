Pak team to feature in WSF world squash c’ship

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): A four-member Pakistan outfit will feature
in the WSF World Men’s Team Squash Championship, scheduled to be
held at Marsellie, France from November 27 to December 3.
Pakistan Squash Federation on Wednesday confirmed that it had
received the invitation for participation in the event. A statement
issued here stated that two officials would also accompany Pakistan
team.
The Federation has approached Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for
arranging government’s no objection certificate (NOC) for participation
in the championship. The PSB will provide financial support to the Federation to meet the participation expenses.
Twenty-five teams from all over the world would participate in the
championship.
