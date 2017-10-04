Pak team to feature in WSF world squash c’ship

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): A four-member Pakistan outfit will feature

in the WSF World Men’s Team Squash Championship, scheduled to be

held at Marsellie, France from November 27 to December 3.

Pakistan Squash Federation on Wednesday confirmed that it had

received the invitation for participation in the event. A statement

issued here stated that two officials would also accompany Pakistan

team.

The Federation has approached Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for

arranging government’s no objection certificate (NOC) for participation

in the championship. The PSB will provide financial support to the Federation to meet the participation expenses.

Twenty-five teams from all over the world would participate in the

championship.