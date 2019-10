ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):Pakistan team would be participating in the 25th Asian Tenpin Bowling Championship scheduled to be held at Salmiya, Kuwait from October 20 to 30.

According to Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) Secretary Ijaz ur Rehman a seven-member Pakistan team would feature in the championship including Ali Suriya, Mehmood Amjad, Muhammad Saleh, Daniyal Shah, Abdullah, Sajjad Shah and Sikander Hayat. “Khawaja Ahmad Mustaqim would accompany the players as team manager,” he said.