Pak team to feature in Asian Baseball C’ship with resolve to win Olympics spot

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):With an eye on Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) will field a strong outfit in the 29th BFA Asian Baseball Championship.

“We’ve the resolve to finish at the top in the Championship as that will ensure a direct entry into the Olympics,” President of PFB, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah told APP.

The continental event, which will be staged in Chinese Taipei from October 14 to 20 will win the place in Olympics for the top finishers.

“We are preparing our team with the conviction to emerge victorious in the Championship. Qualifying for the quadrennial extravaganza will be a dream coming true,” Shah said of the Olympics where Pakistan baseball team has never been be able to feature in the past.