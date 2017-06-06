Pak team should only focus on qualifying for WC: Tahir Zaman

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Former Olympian Tahir Zaman Tuesday
said Pakistan team should be focused on qualifying for the next
year’s World Cup instead of particularly focusing on its clash
against India on June 18 in the World Hockey League (WHL) semifinal.
Though Pakistan cricket team lost to India in the Champions
Trophy clash, but both the traditional rivals will be seen in action
on June 18 in the in Hockey World Cup qualifier in London.
Talking to APP, Zaman said the green-shirts should take each
and every match seriously as last time our team failed to qualify
for the World Cup.
“Though Pakistan did not play well in the series against
Ireland but I am hopeful our team would do well in WHL semi final
and would qualify for the World Cup,” he said.
He said Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is doing all-out
efforts for the encouragement and promotion of the game.
“PHF has revived departments like Fauji Fertilizers and ZTBL
who are providing jobs to the players,” he said.
He said in the past players were not provided with jobs
therefore their passion for the game was lessening. “But now with
the current management of PHF’s efforts the players are fully
focusing on the game as they know they would be provided with jobs,”
he said.
He said Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) is the need of the hour
to groom and promote our players. “PHF will hopefully be organizing
the league soon,” he said.
Speaking about the Pak-India clash on June 18, he said Pak-
India matches, in hockey or in cricket are one of the most profit-
making showdowns in the world of sports.
“It will be a game of nerves but I am optimistic that Pakistan
would come out victorious in the match,” he said.
