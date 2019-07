LAHORE, Jul 18 (APP):Pakistan junior taekwondo team arrived Oman, Jordan on Thursday to take part in Asian Junior taekwondo championship being played from July 21.

Apart from taking part in the Asian junior premier taekwondo activity, Pak team will also take part in 7th Hasan international open cup youth cadet taekwondo championship, said a spokesman of Pakistan taekwondo federation while talking to APP here.