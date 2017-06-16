Pak team has potential to win Champions Trophy: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, June 16 (APP): Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Friday commended the performance of cricket team in Champions Trophy.

The CM hoped that the national cricket team will make history by

defeating India in the final match.

There is no doubt that Pakistani players can achieve success in the

final by exhibiting their teamwork. The whole nation is praying for the success of Pakistani team, he said.

He said, the wonderful success against undefeatable England in the

semi final had boosted the morale of players and the team will give

another gift to the nation by winning the Champions Trophy during the

holy month of Ramadan.