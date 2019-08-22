Pak team confirms participation for Asian Men’s Volleyball C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Thursday confirmed that the national team would feature in the Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship, scheduled to be held in Tehran from September 13 to 21.

“Initially, we were not sure whether we will be able to field our team in the championship or not as we did not have sufficient funds for that. However, recently Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Dr Fahmida Mirza has assured to support us for the topflight continental event. Hopefully, we’ll soon get reasonable amount to proceed with our plan,” Shah told APP.

The PVF is among those 19 federations, which had been identified by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to get its support on the basis of performance. “The PSB acknowledges that we are one of the federations whose performance has remained up to the mark over the years,” Shah said.