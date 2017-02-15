Pak-Tajikistan cooperate for achieving, implementing SDG-6.0

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Pakistan and Tajikistan are being

cooperating with each other for regional and global improving knowledge exchange, strengthening communication and networking for cooperation are the basic tools for achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

This was stated by the Jononov Sherali, the Ambassador of the

Republic of Tajikistan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who was speaking at “Regional Dialogue on SDG-6.0” here on Wednesday at PCRWR Head Quarter.

He highlighted the issues and key achievements relating to water

resources management in Tajikistan.

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) with the

joint cooperation of the Embassy of Tajikistan and ECO-Science Foundation organized a one day “Regional Dialogue on SDG-6.0”.

This dialogue took place under the umbrella of “International Decade

for Action-Water for Sustainable Development (2018-2028)”.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Guest, Additional Secretary

Ministry of Science and Technology, Muhammad Ashraf appreciated the joint efforts of the organizers for holding this important dialogue and assured the full support for future endeavors to implement and achieve SDG’s 6.0.

Earlier the Chairman PCRWR, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf in his welcome

address quoted UN Secretary General’s remarks “water is not only for life –Water is life”. He also added that targets of SDG-6.0, specially “Provision of safe drinking water”, cannot be achieved through individual efforts.

For this purpose a strong political will, national ownership and right

methodology will be required.

The President of ECO-SF, Professor Dr. Manzoor Ahmad in his key

note address said that water is a human right; it is a new oil for the engine of national economy.”All the ECO countries are facing water scarcity and quality problems. We must manage our water resources very wisely, equitably and efficiently”.

The dialogue was attended by distinguished researchers and scientists

from various organizations. The dialogue concluded with the draft framework for the implementation on SDG 6.0 in Pakistan after deliberations held during the technical sessions.