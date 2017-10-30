Pak strongly condemns killing of two innocent Chinese Nationals

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):The Government of Pakistan strongly condemns the death of two innocent Chinese Nationals, the foreign office said here Monday after the DNA reports which have confirmed that the two persons killed in Balochistan in June 2017 were the same two Chinese nationals, who were kidnapped from Quetta in May, 2017.

The Government of Pakistan expresses its deep sense of shock and grief on this brutal act of terrorism, and extends condolences to the Government and people of the People’s Republic of China and sympathies to the families of the victims.

The Government of Pakistan will continue to conduct thorough investigation and apprehend the perpetrators of this crime and to bring them to justice.

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestation. We are grateful to the Government of China for its strong support for our fight against the menace of terrorism. Pakistan will continue to work with China and the international community to enhance counter terrorism cooperation as well as regional and global peace and security.