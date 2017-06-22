Pak-Sri Lanka relations key to promote cooperation in region: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, June 22 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan Thursday said that stronger Pak-Sri Lankan partnership was key to promoting greater cooperation in the region and strengthening

regional platforms.

During a meeting with former president of Sri Lanka, Rajapaksa

Percy Mahinda and his delegation here, he said Pak-Sri Lankan

partnership was also a bulwark against the challenges facing the

region including, terrorism and poverty besides warding off any

self-assumed notion of hegemony, a press release said here.

The Sri Lankan delegation included Mr Gamini Lakshman Peris,

former foreign Minister, Mr Dullas Dhaham Kumara Alahapperuma,

former Minister, Mr Wimmal Weerawansha, former Minister, Mr

Lokubandara Udith Sanjaya and Mr Yoshitha Kanishka Rajapaksa.

Welcoming the visiting delegation, the Minister remarked that

the former president Rajapaksa Mahinda was known to Pakistani people

as one of their true friends who during his tenure, not

just added great strength to the Pak-Sri Lankan relations but was

also instrumental in diversifying this equation in all possible

areas of mutual cooperation.

The Minister while expressing satisfaction over the steady and

upward trajectory of Pak-Sri Lankan economic, political, socio-

cultural and defence cooperation, observed “our relations

spanning over six decades are characterized by spirit of sincerity,

friendship, mutual respect, understanding and mutual cooperation for

the benefit of our people.”

The Minister said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka faced challenges

of similar nature and the strategic friendship between the two countries was critical not only to ward off hegemonic intentions in the region but also to fight the mutual challenges and issues.

“If poverty, natural calamities and socio-economic conditions

pose challenges to our ordinary people, the issues of terrorism,

volatile regional peace and instability threaten us at the state

level thus impeding our march towards progress and securing brighter

and secure future for our people,” the Interior Minister added.

He said the tenure of former president Rajapaksa had provided

the two countries with a solid base to further build on gains of the

past and broaden the scope of the existing relations by exploring

new avenues of cooperation especially in the areas of economy,

security, border management, capacity building of law enforcement

agencies, fighting illicit drug trade and human trafficking.

The two leaders also discussed regional situation. There was

unanimity of views that Pak-Sri Lankan relations and bilateral

cooperation needs to be further strengthened.

Former president Rajapaksa thanked the Interior Minister and

the government of Pakistan for the warm welcome that was extended to him and his delegation during his visit.

He also expressed the hope that two countries would continue

to follow the path that leads to greater cooperation and understanding in coming years.