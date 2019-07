ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Pakistan squash players have bagged a total of 68 medals in various international tournaments in two years from 2017 to 2019.

In a statement issued here by Pakistan Squash Federation, the players grabbed as many as 33 gold, 18 silver and 17 bronze medals in various international tournaments.

Abbas Zeb for won four gold and a silver medal in Asian Junior Individual and Team Championship and at Qatar and Doha Championship in 2017-2019.