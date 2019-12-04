Pak Squash contingent off to Nepal to feature in SAG

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP):A 10-member Pakistan Squash contingent flew to Nepal on late Tuesday to feature in the 13th South Asian Games-2019, being held in Kathmandu.

“Pakistan contingent is comprised of four men and as many women players. While two officicials are also part of it,” Secretary Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), Group Captain Tahir Sultan told APP on Wednesday.

The men team is consisted of Tayyab Aslam, Farhan Mehboob, Asim Khan and Amaad Fareed, whereas Madina Zafar, Faiza Zafar, Amna Fayyaz and Moqaddas Asraf are part of women outfit. Group Captain Irfan Asghar and Fazal Shah are manager and coach respectively.

The inndividual squash event will commence on December 6. “In men individual, Tayyab Aslam are Farhan Mehboob have been seeded as number one and two . Whereas in women individual event Madina Zafar and Faiza Zafar have been seeded as number three and four,” Tahir said.

In the team event, five teams including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal would play in men competition, whereas in women team event four teams including Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Nepal will contest for top honours.

According to Secretary PSF Pakistan players were in good shape and capable of finishing at the top. “They have undergone very tough training. I believe they are are capable of winning nothing less than gold medals,” he added.