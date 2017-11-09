Pak soldier embraces shahadat, five terrorists killed in Rajgal valley

RAWALPINDI, Nov 09 (APP):A Pakistani sepoy, Muhammad Ilyas embraced ‘shahadat’ during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Rajgal valley, Khyber Agency on

Thursday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here, exploiting absence of any control in Afghan border areas, terrorists opened fired on the newly-established Pakistani posts in Rajgal valley at multiple places.

The ISPR said that there were reports of five terrorist killed and four injured. Shaheed Ilyas was a resident of Shahpur, Sargohda.